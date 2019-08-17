Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

Shares of JE opened at C$2.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. Just Energy Group has a one year low of C$1.88 and a one year high of C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.84.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

