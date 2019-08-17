Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Trading Down 5.5%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 691,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 885,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 72,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95,907 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.