Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Holdings Raised by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. 591,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,498. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $126.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $727,881. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

