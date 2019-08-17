Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $727,881 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $120.07. 591,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,498. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

