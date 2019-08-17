Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WABCO during the 2nd quarter worth $1,525,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in WABCO during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WABCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 805,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in WABCO during the 1st quarter worth $62,568,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $132.24. 281,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair lowered shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

