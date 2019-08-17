Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $1,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 54.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,960,000.

RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

In other news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 206,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 311,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,639. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

