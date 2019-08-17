Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 326 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PHH Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

