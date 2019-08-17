Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $36,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.93.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.91. 827,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,918. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,496. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

