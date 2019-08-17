Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $56,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.92. 4,358,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

