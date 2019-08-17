Kavar Capital Partners LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $2,869,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $39.22. 2,105,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

