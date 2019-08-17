Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 88.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 97,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 882.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 427,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,328,000 after acquiring an additional 384,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.60.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,225. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $140.40 and a 12 month high of $225.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.71. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total value of $11,943,291.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,108,440.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $51,440,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,020 shares of company stock valued at $39,584,998 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

