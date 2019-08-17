Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,576,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.75. The company has a market capitalization of $444.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

