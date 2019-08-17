Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.56% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

