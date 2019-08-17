Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,025.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,645 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

