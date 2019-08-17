Keybank National Association OH Has $1.70 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

