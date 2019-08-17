Keybank National Association OH Has $190.89 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $190,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

