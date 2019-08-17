Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $48.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

KL opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.