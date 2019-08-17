Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,612 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 60.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of HSBC by 57.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of HSBC opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

