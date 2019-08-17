Keybank National Association OH Sells 804 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in China Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 106.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

NYSE CHL opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

