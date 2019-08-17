Keybank National Association OH Sells 825 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 70,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,428,316.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

