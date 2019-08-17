Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 115,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,655. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,131.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $141,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

