Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Koppers stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.01. Koppers has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $598.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $457,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,391.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Koppers by 475.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

