KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $30,024.00 and $392.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

