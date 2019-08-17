Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.70. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $88.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 14.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.