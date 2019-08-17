Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 119.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,866. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $218.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.69.

In other news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

