Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,716 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,743,000 after purchasing an additional 214,053 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,567,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,250,000 after purchasing an additional 248,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,834,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,856,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,167,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

