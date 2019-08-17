Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Shares of RYT stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.14. 33,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $188.09.

