Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 7,559 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 127,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. 1,091,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

