Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Symantec by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Symantec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Symantec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Symantec by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Symantec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYMC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Symantec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. 10,457,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

