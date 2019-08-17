Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,915 Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 295.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 127.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 155.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 1,743,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $411.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eaton Vance in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

