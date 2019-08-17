Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 55,537 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Cars.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 22.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 93,245 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern bought 10,448 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $95,703.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,948 shares of company stock valued at $470,404 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research downgraded Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $602.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Cars.com’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

