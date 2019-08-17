Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 49,042 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,042 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCR. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,528,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 570,978 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

NYSE:MCR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 36,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,599. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

