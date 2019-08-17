Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,945 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 455,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,276,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTD shares. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

