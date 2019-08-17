Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,392,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its stake in Lennox International by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lennox International by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennox International news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $6,827,828.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $1,810,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,643.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LII. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

NYSE LII traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.12. The stock had a trading volume of 206,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.45 and its 200 day moving average is $264.21. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

