LEOcoin One Day Volume Tops $2,608.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including LEOxChange, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $2,608.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,163.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.01809423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03007326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00713617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00802923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00053955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00473306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00131284 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, LEOxChange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

