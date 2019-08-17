LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys 1,525 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 415,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,677. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

