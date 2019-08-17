LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,177.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,519. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,154.30. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $807.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.