LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $6.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,047,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,331,055. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

