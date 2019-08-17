LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Raises Holdings in Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 9.37% of Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SDGA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

