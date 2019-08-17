Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $25,053.00 and $26.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,565.80 or 2.08168315 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00027757 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,468,658 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

