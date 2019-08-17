LockTrip Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.51 million and $73,129.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004263 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Bancor Network and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019913 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003069 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Mercatox, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

