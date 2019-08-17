Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $1.90. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Management LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $2,018,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $187,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

