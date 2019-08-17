LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for LRAD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get LRAD alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LRAD opened at $3.67 on Thursday. LRAD has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). LRAD had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LRAD by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LRAD during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LRAD during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LRAD by 72.9% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 148,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LRAD by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.