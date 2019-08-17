LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.79. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 133,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 10.41. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $129,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LTC Properties by 155.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 302,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at about $11,714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 136.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 112,365 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LTC Properties by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 93,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

