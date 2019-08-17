Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 183.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. 293,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

