Maincoin Price Tops $0.0027 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $371,795.00 and approximately $32,109.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.47 or 0.04961241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,726,322 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

