Maker Price Hits $511.40 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Maker has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $511.40 million and $2.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $511.40 or 0.04941697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinMex, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047241 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000934 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, BitMart, Kyber Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, GOPAX, OasisDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

