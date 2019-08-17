Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Brian Collins Sells 1,962 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$43,123.19.

Shares of TSE MFC traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.21. 2,352,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,675. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.33 and a 12-month high of C$25.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.08.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

