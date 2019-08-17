Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Marksmen Energy Inc (CVE:MAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 27520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05.

About Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio, United States and Alberta, Canada. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010.

