Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Marriott International worth $132,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,155.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $8,520,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.82. 1,269,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,852. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.